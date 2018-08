Patti LuPone joins “Penny Dreadful”

The Broadway legend will guest on Season 2 as “a mysterious character of great importance to Eva Green”s bewitched character Vanessa.” PLUS: 2 “Penny” stars get a promotion.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” brings on Hayley Atwell

Agent Carter will be in the season premiere.

NBC orders anthology drama “Manhunt”

The 10-episode series will follow a city”s manhunt for a fugitive.