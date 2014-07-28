Paul Bettany discusses his Vision for ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Can't tell you. I can tell you there is one. I'm supposed to keep it vague and mysterious, which I will do. Everything's a double-edged sword, right? I used to turn up for 45 minutes in a darkened studio and be J.A.R.V.I.S. for 45 minutes, and then they'd give me a huge bag of cash, and I would go about my way like a burglar with swag and a striped thing. Like, 'Can this be real?' And now, they want me to work for my money [Laughs], which is great and sweaty and hot. Bearing in mind, which you'll realize once they unveil everything, it's a very sweaty and hot decision that got made, but it's really fucking cool. It's really cool, and it's just been a ball to sort of join this train that is on really clear tracks and really lovely, funny, creative people. It's been a joy, really.

What interested you about The Vision when you heard about the character and got a chance to look at the history?

Well, I've got to say that the greatest thing about this job for me is that however much research I could do, I would never know as much about Vision and the world as [Marvel Studios head] Kevin Feige and Joss Whedon. So it's really nice to sort of acquiesce all responsibility of that to those guys. The thing that appealed to me was this sort of nascent creature being born and being both sort of omnipotent and totally naïve. And the danger of that and the sort of complex nature of somebody, of a thing being born that is that powerful and that fully created in a second. And the choices that he makes morally, I think, are really complex and interesting. They've really managed to maintain all of that. The bit I love, the famous image of him crying is, I think, really expressed kind of beautifully in this Avengers.

From a working perspective, this seems like it might be an amazing ensemble cast experience. Was that how it worked out for you, or are you working primarily with one or two people?

That's both those things. I mean, initially, it was everybody on set at the same time, and it was the sort of introduction of Vision on the first day. And that was huge, and everybody was incredibly welcoming, and really prepared. Now, that sounds really stupid, but I can't tell you the amount of times you turn up on a set with huge, famous, overpaid actors, and they haven't done any work. You're going through the scene, and you realize, 'You don't know what the scene is!' And that happens more often than is noble. But this situation, there's so many characters to cover, for a filmmaker, that everybody's getting two or three takes. So everybody's really on point and really focused and really creative. And just in a really lovely atmosphere. It's been great.

Can you talk about finding the voice for the Vision versus J.A.R.V.I.S.?

I can't really. I mean, not for any other reason than it happens entirely naturally as you're on set, and that those things are hard to analyze. And there are absolute differences, clearly.

So it wasn't something that you really worked on beforehand? You just came to set?

Well, I worked on it, but then the interaction between other people, other actors, changes things. And your interaction with the director changes things. But he is not J.A.R.V.I.S., and he is not a child of Ultron. He is The Vision. And that weirdly happened on its own.

After four films together, did you finally get a chance to work directly with Robert Downey, Jr.?

Yeah, it was lovely. And because oftentimes, we'll say these quite outlandish things to each other on these sorts of movies. And with all of them, with him and with [James] Spader and [Mark] Ruffalo and [Chris] Hemsworth. And it's amazing how you can sell these very outlandish notions, farfetched ideas.

What is Vision's relationship with Stark like?

Um… well, I think that Vision probably feels paternal towards a number of people.

How many of those guys do you get to punch?

I'm really good at punching. Vision is very good at punching.

What's Vision's relationship like with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch?

[Long pause] Protective.