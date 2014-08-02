Paul Feig rumored to be taking the helms of a female-driven ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot

Paul Feig is a very funny man. First and foremost, before any further conversation about the merits of a possible female-driven “Ghostbusters,” let's be very clear about that. You should read “Kick Me: Adventures In Adolescence” and “Superstud: Or How I Became A 24-Year-Old Virgin” immediately, especially if you're a fan of “Freaks & Geeks.” You'll see how his writings evolved into that show, particularly in terms of the way he uses brutal truth to get his laughs.

When I visited him on the set of “Bridesmaids,” he was confident about the film he was making, and he was over-the-moon in regards to his cast. His background is such that he really loves performers, and he knows how to create an amazing atmosphere for them to play together. I'm not a big fan of “The Heat,” but the same skill set is on display, and it's obvious that he was able to build that space for Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy.

At this point, there have been so many possible variations of a new “Ghostbusters” film, both rumored and real, that nothing surprises me. It's apparent that any new film they make is going to lean heavily on a new cast, no matter what, so it's worth having the conversation about what that ensemble might look like.

Sony's evidently felt confident enough about the potential of a “Ghostbusters” several times over the last few years, since I've heard reports of different combinations of actors who were given holding deals for a certain period of time. Not one of the names I've heard in the last few years has been female, so just the notion of Feig putting together a cast that leans in that direction is not automatically a reason to get bent out of shape.

At this point, it's inevitable that Sony is going to keep pushing until they actually make a new “Ghostbusters” film. It's going to happen. It's way too viable a property for there to be any other outcome. Will it be this Feig version? I have no idea. I don't know where they are in terms of their conversations with him, or what his hiring would mean to the screenplays they've already developed or anything, frankly.

I do know that there are plenty of actors who I'd happily watch in this version. Kristen Wiig, Christina Applegate, Jenny Slate, Kaitlin Olson, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Jillian Bell… it's certainly not a case of there not being plenty of talent to justify this approach. As with anything, it comes down to execution, and Feig is one of the funniest guys whose name I've heard connected to this project so far.

Let's see what happens.