Paul McCartney planning massive ‘Out There!’ world tour

Paul McCartney is ready to see the world.

The former Beatle has announced his first live date of 2013 on his website. The show will kick off his planned worldwide trek called the “Out There!” tour which will focus on bringing him to places he’s never played before, including Poland. The planned set list will feature songs from his lengthy solo career, plus tunes from Wings and the Beatles.

So far, the only announced dates of the jaunt are June 22 at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland and June 27 at Vienna’s Happel Stadium. McCartney is also scheduled to play Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Festival earlier in June, along with Bjork, Tom Petty, Mumford and Sons, R. Kelly, Wu-Tang Clan, and many, many more.