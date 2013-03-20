Paul McCartney planning massive ‘Out There!’ world tour

Paul McCartney is ready to see the world.

The former Beatle has announced his first live date of 2013 on his website. The show will kick off his planned worldwide trek called the “Out There!” tour which will focus on bringing him to places he’s never played before, including Poland. The planned set list will feature songs from his lengthy solo career, plus tunes from Wings and the Beatles.

Macca also noted that he’s currently laboring away on a new studio album. It will be the follow-up to 2012’s well-received standards collection “Kisses on the Bottom.”

Fans can expect McCartney to announce a slew of dates soon. Stay tuned.