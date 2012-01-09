Paul McCartney reveals album title and track listing: ‘Kisses on the Bottom’

Paul McCartney is really getting cheeky with the title of his new album, “Kisses on the Bottom.”

Before you get all skeeved out (What? Too late?), the title comes from a line in Fats Wallers” 1935 hit, “I”m Gonna Sit Write Down and Write Myself A Letter,” in which he describes that he”s going to close the letter with “a lot of kisses on the bottom.” Yeah, it”s still a little gross.

Anyway, as we”ve previously reported, the McCartney album, out Feb. 7, includes standards that McCartney grew up listening to as well as two new originals, “My Valentine” and “Only Our Hearts.”

The album, recorded in Los Angeles, New York and London with producers Tommy LiPuma and Diana Krall, features appearances by Eric Clapton and Stevie Wonder.

The track listing for the standard version is below. A deluxe CD includes two extra cuts and a download of the Capitol Studios show.

in other McCartney news, he will be honored Feb. 10 as MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy.

Kisses On The Bottom – Full Tracklisting

Standard CD

01. I’m Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter

02. Home (When Shadows Fall)

03. It’s Only A Paper Moon

04. More I Cannot Wish You

05. The Glory Of Love

06. We Three (My Echo, My Shadow And Me)

07. Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive

08. My Valentine

09. Always

10. My Very Good Friend The Milkman

11. Bye Bye Blackbird

12. Get Yourself Another Fool

13. The Inch Worm

14. Only Our Hearts