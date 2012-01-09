Paul McCartney reveals album title and track listing: ‘Kisses on the Bottom’

01.09.12 7 years ago

Paul McCartney is really getting cheeky with the title of his new album,  “Kisses on the Bottom.”

Before you get all skeeved out (What? Too late?), the title comes from a line in Fats Wallers” 1935 hit, “I”m Gonna Sit Write Down and Write Myself A Letter,” in which he describes that he”s going to close the letter with “a lot of kisses on the bottom.”  Yeah, it”s still a little gross.

Anyway, as we”ve previously reported, the McCartney album, out Feb. 7, includes standards that McCartney grew up listening to as well as two new originals, “My Valentine” and “Only Our Hearts.”

The album, recorded in Los Angeles, New York and London with producers Tommy LiPuma and Diana Krall, features appearances by Eric Clapton and Stevie Wonder.

The track listing for the standard version is below. A deluxe CD includes two extra cuts and a download of the Capitol Studios show.

in other McCartney news, he will be honored Feb. 10 as MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy.

Please follow me on Twitter @HitFixMelinda

Kisses On The Bottom – Full Tracklisting
Standard CD

01. I’m Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter                
02. Home (When Shadows Fall)                                                    
03.  It’s Only A Paper Moon                                                          
04. More I Cannot Wish You                                                          
05. The Glory Of Love                                                                     
06. We Three (My Echo, My Shadow And Me)                                  
07. Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive                                                
08. My Valentine                                                                          
09. Always                                                                                    
10. My Very Good Friend The Milkman                                            
11. Bye Bye Blackbird                                                                  
12. Get Yourself Another Fool                                                      
13. The Inch Worm                                                                      
14. Only Our Hearts 

Around The Web

TAGSDiana KrallFats WallerKisses on the BottomMy ValentinePAUL MCCARTNEYTommy LiPuma

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP