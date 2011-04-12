Paul McCartney featured on his own covers album with The Cure, Kiss

#Foo Fighters
04.12.11 7 years ago

Well, he certainly knows the material. Paul McCartney is recording a new album composed of covers of his Wings and solo material.

McCartney will be joined by a number of famous friends for the project, including Kiss, Billy Joel, and the Cure, who recorded with McCartney’s son James, according to Britain”s The Sun newspaper.

Other outlets are reporting that Garth Brooks and Paul Rodgers are also on the album. No word on if the Foo Fighters will contribute their excellent version of “Band on the Run.” 

We”re reached out to McCartney”s U.S. label, Concord, to see what more we can find out.

 

