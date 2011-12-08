Pearl Jam sets European tour dates, including Isle of Wight Festival

Pearl Jam will kick off a series of European headlining gigs on June 20 and include a show at the Isle of Wight Festival in the U.K. on June 23.

The headliners for Isle of Wight this year are the top of vintage American rock acts with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers playing June 22 and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing June 24.

Pearl Jam, who celebrated their 20th anniversary all year long this year, including with the fine documentary “Pearl Jam 20,” will spend three weeks touring Europe. No word on a new U.S. tour yet.

Los Angeles punk band X, who has toured with the band before, will serve as the opener. For a fun interview with X”s Exene Cervenka about touring with Eddie Vedder and the boys, as well as some other illuminated comments, go here.

Pearl Jam’s European tour dates:

June 20: Manchester, U.K. (MEN Arena) ?

June 23: Isle of Wright, U.K. (Isle of Wight Festival) ?

June 26: Amsterdam, Netherlands (Ziggo Dome) ?

June 29: Werchter, Belgium (Rockwerchter Festival)

July 4: Berlin, Germany (O2 Arena)

July 7: Stockholm, Sweden (Ericsson Globe Arena) ?

July 9: Oslo, Norway (Spektrum) ?

July 10: Copenhagen, Denmark (Forum)