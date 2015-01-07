People’s Choice Awards help Adam Sandler, ‘Divergent’ finally get their 2014 dues

Since 1975, the People”s Choice Awards have been sidestepping the critics, guild members, Hollywood insiders, and anyone who could potentially earn the “professional” label to play litmus test of the general public. Anyone can vote using the PCA”s online, paving the way for a populist read on pop culture. What can we gather from the 2014 results? For one, the country is watching different movies.

“Maleficent,” “Divergent,” “22 Jump Street,” and actors like Melissa McCarthy, Adam Sandler, and Jennifer Lawrence. all earned love from the 2015 People”s Choice Awards, which hand out a bevy of genre-specific awards. There”s a little crossover with the circuit – “Gone Girl” picked up a Best Thriller statue – and then there are wins that feel a bit more artificial. “The Judge” star Robert Downey Jr. hasn”t been in the Best Actor conversation since people saw “The Judge” in September. But, hey, a PCA pick-me-up never hurt anyone.

See the full list of winners below, including highlights from the TV and Music categories, below.

Favorite Movie

“Maleficent”

Favorite Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Movie Actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Movie Duo

Shailene Woodley & Theo James – “Divergent”

Favorite Action Movie

“Divergent”

Favorite Action Movie

Actor Chris Evans

Favorite Action Movie Actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Comedic Movie

“22 Jump Street”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

Adam Sandler

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress

Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Dramatic Movie

“The Fault in Our Stars”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress

Chloë Grace Moretz

Favorite Family Movie

“Maleficent”

Favorite Thriller Movie

“Gone Girl”

TV

Favorite TV Icon

Betty White

Favorite TV Show

“The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite Network TV Comedy

“The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite Comedic TV Actor

Chris Colfer

Favorite Comedic TV Actress

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

Favorite Network TV Drama

“Grey”s Anatomy”

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

Patrick Dempsey

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress

Ellen Pompeo

Favorite Cable TV Comedy

“Melissa & Joey”

Favorite Cable TV Drama

“Pretty Little Liars”

Favorite Cable TV Actor

Matt Bomer

Favorite Cable TV Actress

Angie Harmon

Favorite TV Crime Drama

“Castle”

Favorite Crime Drama TV Actor

Nathan Fillion

Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress

Stana Katic

Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“Beauty and the Beast”

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

“Outlander”

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Misha Collins

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Kristin Kreuk

Favorite Competition TV Show

“The Voice”

Favorite Daytime TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host

Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Dramedy

“Orange Is the New Black”

Favorite TV Duo

Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder

Favorite TV Character We Miss Most

Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang – “Grey”s Anatomy”

Favorite Actor In A New TV Series

David Tennant

Favorite Actress In A New TV Series

Viola Davis

Favorite Sketch Comedy TV Show

“Saturday Night Live”

Favorite Animated TV Show

“The Simpsons”

Favorite New TV Comedy

“Jane the Virgin”

Favorite New TV Drama

“The Flash”

MUSIC

Favorite Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Favorite Group

Maroon 5

Favorite Breakout Artist

5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Male Country Artist

Hunter Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group

Lady Antebellum

Favorite Pop Artist

Taylor Swift

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist

Iggy Azalea

Favorite R&B Artist

Pharrell Williams

Favorite Album

“x,” Ed Sheeran

Favorite Song

“Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift