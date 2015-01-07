People’s Choice Awards help Adam Sandler, ‘Divergent’ finally get their 2014 dues

Since 1975, the People”s Choice Awards have been sidestepping the critics, guild members, Hollywood insiders, and anyone who could potentially earn the “professional” label to play litmus test of the general public. Anyone can vote using the PCA”s online, paving the way for a populist read on pop culture. What can we gather from the 2014 results? For one, the country is watching different movies.
“Maleficent,” “Divergent,” “22 Jump Street,” and actors like Melissa McCarthy, Adam Sandler, and Jennifer Lawrence. all earned love from the 2015 People”s Choice Awards, which hand out a bevy of genre-specific awards. There”s a little crossover with the circuit – “Gone Girl” picked up a Best Thriller statue – and then there are wins that feel a bit more artificial. “The Judge” star Robert Downey Jr. hasn”t been in the Best Actor conversation since people saw “The Judge” in September. But, hey, a PCA pick-me-up never hurt anyone.
See the full list of winners below, including highlights from the TV and Music categories, below.
Favorite Movie
“Maleficent”
Favorite Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Movie Actress
Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Movie Duo
Shailene Woodley & Theo James – “Divergent”
Favorite Action Movie
“Divergent”
Actor Chris Evans
Favorite Action Movie Actress
Jennifer Lawrence
Favorite Comedic Movie
“22 Jump Street”
Favorite Comedic Movie Actor
Adam Sandler
Favorite Comedic Movie Actress
Melissa McCarthy
Favorite Dramatic Movie
“The Fault in Our Stars”
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr.
Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress
Chloë Grace Moretz
Favorite Family Movie
“Maleficent”
Favorite Thriller Movie
“Gone Girl”
TV
Favorite TV Icon
Betty White
Favorite TV Show
“The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite Network TV Comedy
“The Big Bang Theory”
Favorite Comedic TV Actor
Chris Colfer
Favorite Comedic TV Actress
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting
Favorite Network TV Drama
“Grey”s Anatomy”
Favorite Dramatic TV Actor
Patrick Dempsey
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress
Ellen Pompeo
Favorite Cable TV Comedy
“Melissa & Joey”
Favorite Cable TV Drama
“Pretty Little Liars”
Favorite Cable TV Actor
Matt Bomer
Favorite Cable TV Actress
Angie Harmon
Favorite TV Crime Drama
“Castle”
Favorite Crime Drama TV Actor
Nathan Fillion
Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress
Stana Katic
Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Beauty and the Beast”
Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Outlander”
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Misha Collins
Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Kristin Kreuk
Favorite Competition TV Show
“The Voice”
Favorite Daytime TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres
Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host
Jimmy Fallon
Favorite Dramedy
“Orange Is the New Black”
Favorite TV Duo
Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder
Favorite TV Character We Miss Most
Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang – “Grey”s Anatomy”
Favorite Actor In A New TV Series
David Tennant
Favorite Actress In A New TV Series
Viola Davis
Favorite Sketch Comedy TV Show
“Saturday Night Live”
Favorite Animated TV Show
“The Simpsons”
Favorite New TV Comedy
“Jane the Virgin”
Favorite New TV Drama
“The Flash”
MUSIC
Favorite Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Favorite Group
Maroon 5
Favorite Breakout Artist
5 Seconds of Summer
Favorite Male Country Artist
Hunter Hayes
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Group
Lady Antebellum
Favorite Pop Artist
Taylor Swift
Favorite Hip-Hop Artist
Iggy Azalea
Favorite R&B Artist
Pharrell Williams
Favorite Album
“x,” Ed Sheeran
Favorite Song
“Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift
