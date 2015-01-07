People’s Choice Awards help Adam Sandler, ‘Divergent’ finally get their 2014 dues

01.08.15 4 years ago

Since 1975, the People”s Choice Awards have been sidestepping the critics, guild members, Hollywood insiders, and anyone who could potentially earn the “professional” label to play litmus test of the general public. Anyone can vote using the PCA”s online, paving the way for a populist read on pop culture. What can we gather from the 2014 results? For one, the country is watching different movies.

“Maleficent,” “Divergent,” “22 Jump Street,” and actors like Melissa McCarthy, Adam Sandler, and Jennifer Lawrence. all earned love from the 2015 People”s Choice Awards, which hand out a bevy of genre-specific awards. There”s a little crossover with the circuit – “Gone Girl” picked up a Best Thriller statue – and then there are wins that feel a bit more artificial. “The Judge” star Robert Downey Jr. hasn”t been in the Best Actor conversation since people saw “The Judge” in September. But, hey, a PCA pick-me-up never hurt anyone.

See the full list of winners below, including highlights from the TV and Music categories, below.

Favorite Movie
“Maleficent”

Favorite Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Movie Actress
Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Movie Duo
Shailene Woodley & Theo James – “Divergent”

Favorite Action Movie
“Divergent”

Favorite Action Movie
Actor Chris Evans

Favorite Action Movie Actress
Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Comedic Movie
“22 Jump Street”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor
Adam Sandler

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress
Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Dramatic Movie
“The Fault in Our Stars”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress
Chloë Grace Moretz

Favorite Family Movie
“Maleficent”

Favorite Thriller Movie
“Gone Girl”

Head to the next page for TV and Music winners.

TV

Favorite TV Icon
Betty White

Favorite TV Show
“The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite Network TV Comedy
“The Big Bang Theory”

Favorite Comedic TV Actor
Chris Colfer

Favorite Comedic TV Actress
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting

Favorite Network TV Drama
“Grey”s Anatomy”

Favorite Dramatic TV Actor
Patrick Dempsey

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress
Ellen Pompeo

Favorite Cable TV Comedy
“Melissa & Joey”

Favorite Cable TV Drama
“Pretty Little Liars”

Favorite Cable TV Actor
Matt Bomer

Favorite Cable TV Actress
Angie Harmon

Favorite TV Crime Drama
“Castle”

Favorite Crime Drama TV Actor
Nathan Fillion

Favorite Crime Drama TV Actress
Stana Katic

Favorite Network Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Beauty and the Beast”

Favorite Cable Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
“Outlander”

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Misha Collins

Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Kristin Kreuk

Favorite Competition TV Show
“The Voice”

Favorite Daytime TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres

Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host
Jimmy Fallon

Favorite Dramedy
“Orange Is the New Black”

Favorite TV Duo
Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder

Favorite TV Character We Miss Most
Sandra Oh as Cristina Yang – “Grey”s Anatomy”

Favorite Actor In A New TV Series
David Tennant

Favorite Actress In A New TV Series
Viola Davis

Favorite Sketch Comedy TV Show
“Saturday Night Live”

Favorite Animated TV Show
“The Simpsons”

Favorite New TV Comedy
“Jane the Virgin”

Favorite New TV Drama
“The Flash”

MUSIC

Favorite Male Artist
Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist
Taylor Swift

Favorite Group
Maroon 5

Favorite Breakout Artist
5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Male Country Artist
Hunter Hayes

Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Group
Lady Antebellum

Favorite Pop Artist
Taylor Swift

Favorite Hip-Hop Artist
Iggy Azalea

Favorite R&B Artist
Pharrell Williams

Favorite Album
“x,” Ed Sheeran

Favorite Song
“Shake It Off” – Taylor Swift

Around The Web

TAGSadam sandlerdivergentIn ContentionMALEFICENTPEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP