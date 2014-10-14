Pharrell Williams stays with ‘The Voice’ next cycle and Christina Aguilera returns

We now know which coaches “The Voice” will offer contestants next season. While none of them will be new, the lineup as a whole will be one we have not seen before.

Pharrell Williams, who is currently in the middle of his first season as a coach on the series is going to be back for the next cycle, number eight, which is due to begin in early 2015. He will be joined by Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera, all three of whom were previously announced.

Levine and Shelton have both been on the show since its beginning, while Aguilera was last seen in cycle five. As with Shelton and Levine, Aguilera was one of the original coaches (as was Cee Lo Green).

Speaking of the new lineup, NBC's Paul Telegdy stated “We are excited to welcome Christina back to her red chair and can't wait to see how she mixes things up among Adam, Blake and Pharrell, in what will be an incredibly competitive competition.” He added, “These four talented artists are at the top of their game as musicians and as coaches. The mentoring is sure to be intense and the stakes will be high.”

Right now, “The Voice” includes Williams, Levine, Shelton, and Gwen Stefani. The series airs on Monday and Tuesday evenings.