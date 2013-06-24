Photos: Michelle Trachtenberg, Rothhaar as Marina and Lee Harvey Oswald

We’ve already seen early images of Rob Lowe as JFK and Ginnifer Goodwin as Jacqueline Kennedy in NatGeo’s “Killing Kennedy” (currently filming), and now we have the other couple at the center of the story — Michelle Trachtenberg as Marina Oswald and Will Rothhaar as Lee Harvey Oswald. Do you think they measure up?

See the images below:

Michelle Trachtenberg as Marina Oswald on the set of National Geographic Channel’s “Killing Kennedy,” premiering this November. Photo credit: National Geographic Channels/Kent Eanes

Will Rothhaar as Lee Harvey Oswald on the set of National Geographic Channel’s “Killing Kennedy”, premiering this November. Photo credit: National Geographic Channels/Kent Eanes