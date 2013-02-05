Watch: Pink and fun.’s Nate Ruess conquer heartbreak in ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ video

Pink is having a rough go of it in her latest video.

The platinum-topped singer agonizes over a breakup in this brand-new clip for “Just Give Me a Reason,” the Nate Ruess-assisted third single from Pink’s chart-topping 2012 album “The Truth About Love.”

With a central motif that sees the 2013 Grammy nominee (for Best Pop Vocal album) thrashing about on a floating bed with only a creepy teddy bear and an old-school rabbit-eared TV as companions, the Diane Marte-directed clip is a stirring tribute to human resilience that also jibes well with the song’s lovelorn-slash-uplifting lyrics (“We’re not broken, just bent/We can learn to love again,” Pink assures herself in the song’s rousing chorus).

To underscore the song’s central dilemma – finding the strength to move past a bout of seemingly-insurmountable romantic heartbreak – Pink’s real-life husband Carey Hart appears in flashback/fantasy snippets as the former lover who got away, while Ruess plays a sort of inspirational-type figure who duets with the singer’s more emotionally-together double.

My grade for the video: A-. After watching the video below, rate it for yourself at top left.

“The Truth About Love” has been certified platinum by the RIAA.