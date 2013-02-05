A-

Watch: Pink and fun.’s Nate Ruess conquer heartbreak in ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ video

02.05.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Pink is having a rough go of it in her latest video.

The platinum-topped singer agonizes over a breakup in this brand-new clip for “Just Give Me a Reason,” the Nate Ruess-assisted third single from Pink’s chart-topping 2012 album “The Truth About Love.”

With a central motif that sees the 2013 Grammy nominee (for Best Pop Vocal album) thrashing about on a floating bed with only a creepy teddy bear and an old-school rabbit-eared TV as companions, the Diane Marte-directed clip is a stirring tribute to human resilience that also jibes well with the song’s lovelorn-slash-uplifting lyrics (“We’re not broken, just bent/We can learn to love again,” Pink assures herself in the song’s rousing chorus).

To underscore the song’s central dilemma – finding the strength to move past a bout of seemingly-insurmountable romantic heartbreak – Pink’s real-life husband Carey Hart appears in flashback/fantasy snippets as the former lover who got away, while Ruess plays a sort of inspirational-type figure who duets with the singer’s more emotionally-together double.

My grade for the video: A-. After watching the video below, rate it for yourself at top left.

“The Truth About Love” has been certified platinum by the RIAA.

Around The Web

TAGSJust Give Me a ReasonJust GIve Me a Reason videonate ruessPINKThe Truth About Love

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP