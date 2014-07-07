Pink Floyd confirms new album, ‘The Endless River,’ coming in October

After David Gilmour”s wife, Polly Samson, spilled the beans via Twitter over the weekend, Pink Floyd confirmed today that the British group will, indeed, release new music this October.

The album, “The Endless River,” will be mainly ambient and instrumental music based on recording sessions that took place during the making of Pink Floyd”s last studio album, 1994″s “The Division Bell,” according to a statement released by the band”s label, Columbia Records.

The sessions feature guitarist Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason, and keyboardist Rick Wright, who died in 2008. Gilmour is producing the album along with Phil Manzanera, Youth, and recording engineer Andy Jackson. “The Division Bell,” which featured lyrics penned by Samson, was Wright's last work with the band and the last studio album released by Pink Floyd. Co-founder Syd Barrett quit the band in 1968 (and died in 2006); Roger Waters left the band in 1985 and despite a great deal of acrimony with his band mates, has appeared with them on a handful of occasions for charity.

They are still working on the final album, with more details expected by summer”s end.