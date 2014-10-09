Pink Floyd say ‘The Endless River’ will be their last album, share new track

Pink Floyd has had numerous starts and stops over the decades, but the legendary band may finally be nearing the end of their epic journey.

Singer/guitarist David Gilmour says that the group's upcoming “The Endless River” — their first album in over 20 years — will likely be their last studio effort.

Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason are the only original members left from their commercial peak in the 1970s when they released such endearingly iconic albums as “Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall.”

Founding member Roger Waters exited the group in 1985 and keyboardist Rick Wright passed away in 2008, although some of his work will be heard on the upcoming album.

In an interview with BBC, Gilmour explained, “Well, Rick is gone. This is the last thing that”ll be out from us.”

“Yes, I”m pretty certain there will not be any follow up to this,” he later elaborated.

A song from the album called “Louder Than Words,” which is reportedly the only track that includes vocals, has popped up on the radio.

You can listen to a radio rip of it here, courtesy of Stereogum:

“The Endless River” will be released November 10.

