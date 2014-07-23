‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ will set sail at a later date than expected

07.23.14 4 years ago

Jack Sparrow and his many fans are going to have to wait on dry land little while longer before heading back to sea. 

Remember when Disney moved “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” from 2015 to 2016?

Now, they've decided to puch it back all the way to summer 2017. 

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is now officially set to open July 7, 2017. 

It will face plenty of competition at the box office, opening one week after “Despicable Me 3” and a week before “The Fantastic Four 2.” Other summer 2017 offerings will include “The Lego Movie 2,” untitled movies from Marvel and Pixar, and, most likely, “Transformers 5,” “Terminator: Genesis” and “Justice League.”

The “Pirates” move is reportedly to allow co-directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg (“Kon-Tiki”) and Jeff Nathanson to improve the script, according to Collider. Not much is known about the plot, but producer Jerry Bruckheimer has indicated that it won;t feature any large-scale monsters, like the previously seen Kraken. Johnny Depp is slated to return. 

“On Stranger Tides,” the most recent film in the extremely lucrative series, earned over $1 billion worldwide in 2011.

