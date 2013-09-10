‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ pushed back to 2016

Sorry, mateys. Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of The Caribbean 5” will be setting sail one year later than first expected.

Disney has relocated the franchise film from the crowded summer of 2015 to the following summer.

“Pirates” was initially set for a July 10 release, but the studio wants to take more time to develop the script by Jeff Nathanson (“Men in Black 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”), according to Deadline.

Depp is still attached to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow, while Joachim Roenning and Espen Sandberg (“Kon-Tiki”) are still set to direct.



The “Pirates” move will free up some space in the summer of 2015, where “Pirates” was sure to meet competition from Warner Bros.’ “Man of Steel” sequel (July 17); Disney and Marvel’s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” (opening in May) and “Ant-Man” (recently moved to July 31); and Pixar’s “Inside Out” (June 19).

