‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ pushed back to 2016

09.10.13 5 years ago

Walt Disney Studios

Sorry, mateys. Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of The Caribbean 5” will be setting sail one year later than first expected.

Disney has relocated the franchise film from the crowded summer of 2015 to the following summer.

“Pirates” was initially set for a July 10 release, but the studio wants to take more time to develop the script by Jeff Nathanson (“Men in Black 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”), according to Deadline.

Depp is still attached to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow, while Joachim Roenning and Espen Sandberg (“Kon-Tiki”) are still set to direct.
 
The “Pirates” move will free up some space in the summer of 2015, where “Pirates” was sure to meet competition from Warner Bros.’ “Man of Steel” sequel (July 17); Disney and Marvel’s “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” (opening in May) and “Ant-Man” (recently moved to July 31); and Pixar’s “Inside Out” (June 19).
 

The specific release date for “POTC 5” has yet to be announced. So far, the summer 2016 slate will include Sony’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon 3,” another Pixar film, at least one mystery Marvel title and, possibly, “Star Trek 3.” 

Even with the move, Disney clearly still has a busy 2015, which will also include JJ Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode VII,” rumored to be opening in December of that year. 

The first four “Pirates” films grossed a combined total of $3.7 billion. 

Meanwhile, Depp and Disney will team for the all-star musical “Into The Woods” and a sequel to Tim Burton;s “Alice In Wonderland.” Their last pairing was the box office flop “The Lone Ranger.”

 

TOPICS
TAGS

