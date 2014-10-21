Pitbull is in a music video with ‘Penguins of Madagascar,’ just as God intended

10.21.14 4 years ago

Question: What's the song that all your little cousins will be dancing to at every family gathering for the next six months?

Answer: “Celebrate (From 'The Penguins of Madagascar')” by Pitbull, which will be featured in — you guessed it — Dreamworks Animation's “The Penguins of Madagascar.”

The erratic arm gyrations and spazzy leg maneuvers from the youngest members of your clan will come thanks, in part, to Rare Earth's 1971 funk rock hit “I Just Want to Celebrate,” from which Pitbull borrows liberally.

The Latino star — who will host and perform at the American Music Awards in November — shows these flightless birds some swagger in the music video below.

“Celebrate” will actually be on Pitbull's album “Globalization,” due Nov. 24. “Penguins” will be in theaters on Nov. 26.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN MUSIC AWARDSDreamWorks AnimationMADAGASCARPENGUINS OF MADAGASCARPITBULLThe Penguins of Madagascar

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP