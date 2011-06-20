Pitbull, Bon Iver and Justin Moore lead June 21 new album release slate

It”s the calm before the storm. Next week we”ll get new sets from Beyonce, David Cook and Selena Gomez. But this week still has its share of delights, including fresh releases from Pit Bull, Bon Iver, LMFAO, Justin Moore and Jill Scott.

Michael Bolton, “Gems: The Duets Collection” (Sony Legacy): Following his hilarious Lonely Island digital short, “Jack Sparrow,” Bolton tackles such tunes as “Pride (In the Name of Love)” and “Fields of Gold” with such duet partners as Chris Botti, Delta Goodrem, the late Eva Cassidy and Seal.



Bon Iver, “Bon Iver” (Jagjaguwar): Recorded in a cabin in Wisconsin, Bon Iver, led by Justin Vernon, releases its long-awaited follow up to 2008″s “For Emma, Forever Ago.” Read review here.



Gomez, “Whatever”s On Your Mind” (ATO): The indie group– and past Mercury Prize winner– produces itself for the first time in 10 years for its seventh studio album, which Tom Gray declares isn”t the least bit “stuffy.”

LMFAO, “Sorry for Party Rocking” (Party Rock/will.i.am/Cherrytree/Interscope): Pair who brought up the summer”s electropop tune, “Party Rock Anthem” gets lots of help from buddies like Busta Rhymes, will.i.am, GoonRock and Lauren Bennett. Keep the champagne flowing.



Justin Moore, “Outlaws Like Me” (The Valory Music Co.): Following his three top 20 hits from his self-titled debut, this budding country star seems set to keep hitting new marks. First single, “If Heaven Wasn”t So Far Away,” is already in the top 10.



OK Go, “180/365” (Paracadute): Quartet releases its first live album. Unless there are treadmills and rescue dogs involved, we”ll keep watching the videos instead (although we fully admit that OK Go”s really clever songs get overlooked by their awesome videos).



Pitbull, “Planet Pit” (Mr. 305/Polo Grounds Music/J): Adele”s “Rolling in the Deep” is keeping first single, “Give Me Everything” out of the top spot on the Hot 100, but that”s okay. There”s plenty more where that came from that will could reach No. 1 from this set, including duets with Marc Anthony, Chris Brown, T-Pain, Kelly Rowland and more. Plus, he guests on everyone else”s records anyway, so he”s always on the chart.



Jill Scott, “The Light of the Sun” (Blues Babe/Warner Bros.): Following some legal disputes with her former label, breakthrough acting roles and the birth of her first child, Grammy-winning soul singer returns with her fourth album and first since 2007″s “So In Love.” She”s joined by Eve and Anthony Hamilton, among others.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, “Alpocalypse” (Volcano/RCA): The master of the parody returns with his first album in awhile. Opening track, “Perform This Way,” is a take off on Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way.”