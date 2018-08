The Pixies” new album, “Indie Cindy,” is streaming a week ahead of its release. Listen below.

The 12-track set combines the band”s recent EPs – “EP-1,” “EP-2,” and “EP-3” – with three new songs. “Indie Cindy” is the Pixies” first album since 1991's “Trompe le Monde.”

“Doolittle,” “Bossanova” and “Trompe Le Monde” producer Gil Norton returned for the new album, but former bassist and co-founder Kim Deal – who left the band in 2013 – does not appear.