Play ‘Racist or Super Racist?’ with Pete Holmes and Kumail Nanjiani

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“The Pete Holmes Show” premiered last night on TBS, and I don’t think it would be an exaggeration to say that it was a pretty perfect half hour. Opening with a terrific “X-Men” parody, the show also offered a monologue in Pete’s signature self-deprecating style, a segment with Jon Stewart, and an interview with Pete’s best buddy, Kumail Nanjiani.

Pete and Kumail are my two favorite comics, so put ’em together and it’s almost, I don’t know, fetishistic? At the very least, they unite to form a comedic superhero who Professor X would absolutely keep on the team. Anyway, here are Kumail’s thoughts about the afterlife:

Follow RIOT on Twitter