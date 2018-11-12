Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Warner Bros. Pictures announced that none other than Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, would be voicing the title character in its upcoming Pokémon: Detective Pikachu live-action film, many were left wondering if the promised Pokémon cinematic universe was actually going to happen. After all, it all kind of sounds like another elaborate ruse put on by the Deadpool filmmakers. But here we are, six months before Detective Pikachu‘s theatrical release, with a new trailer for this totally real movie.

According to the trailer’s opening voice-over, the film posits a world in which humans and Pokémon live together in “harmony.” Enter Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom alum Justice Smith as Tim Goodman, the son of a missing detective who teams up with his father’s ex-partner, Pikachu:

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City — a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Aside from Smith and Reynolds, Detective Pikachu — yes, still an actual movie that’s soon to hit theaters — stars Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, and Bill Nighy, among other distinguished thespians. It also features a scene in which Reynolds’s Pikachu is nearly eaten by a Charizard, so there’s that.