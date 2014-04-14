Poster for David Fincher’s ‘Gone Girl’ with Ben Affleck promises headline news

If you haven't seen the trailer for “Gone Girl” yet, check it out over at Motion/Captured. I'm anticipating the film, particularly because it's interesting to me that Ben Affleck is sticking with the acting for a while, working with masters like Fincher and Malick rather than diving full force into directing only. It'll only help him moving forward behind the camera, and I think he's taking note of how buddy Matt Damon has been doing the same before saddling up to his first directorial effort.

There's also word today that Fincher is off of the Aaron Sorkin/Steve Jobs project at Sony, which, if true, is a bit of a relief. He's an amazing director and nearly always nails the material, but I'm growing a touch weary of the prestige baiting and long for the old Fincher middle finger days of “Fight Club” and “Se7en,” when the style and the substance were both going all the way to 11. Here's hoping whatever his next project is, it's something in line with the earlier days, because I'm sure there's still a lot of punk rock in him (not that I'm saying he's sold out as of late at all, because he hasn't – this is just what I'd like to see).

Anyway, we have our first glimpse of the poster this afternoon. I dig it. Check that out below. The film hits theaters Oct. 3.