8 Potential Plot Points For ‘Star Wars Episode VII’ Revealed

Earlier today Jedi News realized LucasFilm had updated the cover image for their Production page. It caught the attention of fans when it become clear that curly mass of hair in the forefront of the camera might be J.J. Abrams. Meaning this might be a meeting about Episode VII. Valentine’s Day seems like an odd time to drop a bunch of potential spoilers for the future of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, but what is love if not an obsessive need to over-analyze the smallest details of the object of your affection?

Photo Credit: LucasFilm

Look at all those images, just hanging out in the background like the teases they are. They must be delicately picked apart like a vulture with a carcass. And who am I too pass up all those delicious looking storyboards even if LucasFilm production designer Rick Carter is blocking the view? To the Photoshop! ENHANCE!

Okay turns out shouting ‘ENHANCE!’ at Photoshop does not – in fact – make images clearer. ‘CSI’ lied to us all. However, I was able to piece together what most of these pixelated photos are. Let’s take a look!

#1 – Let’s start with the obvious. Millennium Falcon!

Okay so the Millennium Falcon is flying over what appears to be a scenic world with some sort of floating city or satellite in the distance. If the rumors are true that ‘Episode VII’ will follow the story arc of Han and Leia’s offspring, it stands to reason the ship would still be in the family.

#2 – And a canyon of some sort?

This could be Tatooine or it could be a new planet. I’d like to think it’s the former because those rocks don’t seem nearly sun-baked enough to hide womp rats, much less the nomadic tribes of Sand People. But based on evidence further down the line, it’s just as likely to be a bird’s eye view of Beggar’s Canyon.

#3 – Okay, now things are getting a little blurry but this looks like the Geonosis Arena.

What does Geonosis have to do with anything? Who knows! Maybe they’re brainstorming what would happen to the race of creatures responsible for the creation of the Death Star in a post-Empire world. Maybe they’re just using it as inspiration for another arena. But it’s probably some third thing.





#4 – That cape is a dead give away as Count Dooku.

I couldn’t find the exact image of Dooku to match up here because the Internet loves to show the Sith Lord with his crooked lightsaber out. But that halo of white hair surrounded by a glorious cape even extreme enhancement can’t hide standing next to a Trade Federation guy – nice hat buddy – leaves little doubt as to who is pictured. Maybe the theory about Episode VII having some connection to the Death Star blueprints isn’t so far fetched after all.

#5 – And on the other of the image side we have Luke from his Dagobah training.

Okay back to basics. Another blurry image that is easier to decipher once you find the tell-tale sign. In this case, Luke sporting his killer Dagobah tank top. It would make sense for either Luke or one of his children/nieces/nephews to make the trek back to where the leader of new Jedi Order learned to control his powers, right?



#6 – Plus lots and lots of tiny images of Obi-Wan Kenobi from his days as Ben.

Alec Guinness – who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy – passed away in 2000. However, being a Jedi Knight apparently means never having move on to the great Jedi Order in the sky. My money is on Ewan McGregor reprising his role…unless Abrams opts for the Tupac hologram route.

#7 – Yoda on the table looks like a postcard maybe?

Hard to say what this might mean, other than he was part of the meeting. There are a ton of these postcard-esque squares piled up on the table but the wise old Jedi is the only discernible character or setting.



#8 – And off to the left of the image is – clear as day – Luke entering the Dagobah Cave of Evil.

Will Luke return to the Cave of Evil in Episode VII to finish the test? Will someone else enter in his stead? Or did the production team just want to make sure they use Skywalker’s impeccable sense of style in the new trilogy? Because that is one fine monk collar.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

There’s no way to know for sure what LucasFilm is up to for now. But with filming now confirmed to start in May of this year, it’s only a matter of time before set photos start trickling out, giving us yet more pieces to grasp at like drowning men hoping against hope this lifeline isn’t being thrown out by the likes of Jar Jar Binks.



