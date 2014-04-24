Power is a fragile thing in new ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ trailer

(CBR) Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller's sequel to 2005's “Sin City” has been a long time coming, and it's set to arrive August 22. In anticipation of the adapted work, Dimension Films, Aldamisa Entertainment, Troublemaker Studios and Miramax have released a new 60-second trailer for “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For,” featuring old familiar faces like Jessica Alba and Rosario Dawson as well as newcomers Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eva Green, Josh Brolin and more.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” contains two original stories by series creator Frank Miller, as well as plots based on the titular “A Dame to Kill For” and the short story “Just Another Saturday Night.” The film was originally scheduled to debut in October 2013, but was pushed back to its current August 22 release date.

[blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg6LBLgA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″]

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” opens August 22.

