‘Power Rangers’ character names revealed in striking new posters

Did you love the Power Rangers television show from the '90s? Then you might just like the new Power Rangers movie a bit more now than you did before. Check out the new character posters to see why.

We've already met the new cast from Power Rangers, raised an eyebrow to their intense Iron Man-like costumes (not to mention sexy Rita Repulsa), and freaked out when Bryan Cranston was added as Zordon, but now we know the Rangers' names. And they're very familiar.

Yup, they're playing the same characters from the TV series. (Or simply stole all their names I guess…)

Entertainment Weekly also caught up with Becky G, who gave them some insight on working with Elizabeth Banks' Rita Repulsa (no, they didn't break out into song) and revealed she'll be attending San Diego Comic-Con for the first time this month.

“Honestly, I”ve had plenty of opportunities to go before, because my dad works for a really big toy company. He takes my brother every single year, and he”s always offered for me and my other siblings to go, and I”m always like, no, I”ll go eventually. Little did I know I would be going as an official Power Ranger,” she told them. “There”s so many people in costume and so many die-hard fans, and I”m more excited to meet the Power Rangers fanatics and learning more about what I”m doing. I was a fan growing up, but it”s still, like, a whole new world to be able to share this new insight with the new and old Power Rangers fans.”