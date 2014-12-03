‘Predestination,’ Russell Crowe’s ‘Water Diviner’ lead Australian Academy nominations

Keeping things interesting across the Pacific, the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts has announced nominees for the year. Leading the way with nine mentions each was the Ethan Hawke starrer “Predestination” and Russell Crowe's “Water Diviner.” One of my favorite films of the year, “The Rover,” was also a favorite.

Check out the full list of film nominees below. TV nominees you can catch at the AACTA website. And keep track of the season over at The Circuit.

Best Film

“The Babadook”

“Charlie's Country”

“Predestination”

“The Railway Man”

“Tracks”

“The Water Diviner”

Best Lead Actor

Russell Crowe, “The Water Diviner”

David Gulpilil, “Charlie's Country”

Damon Herriman, “The Little Death”

Guy Pearce, “The Rover”

Best Lead Actress

Kate Box, “The Little Death”

Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Sarah Snook, “Predestination”

Mia Wasikowska, “Tracks”

Best Supporting Actor

Patrick Brammall, “The Little Death”

Yilmaz Erdogan, “The Water Diviner”

Robert Pattinson, “The Rover”

TJ Power, “The Little Death”

Best Supporting Actress

Erin James, “The Little Death”

Jacqueline McKenzie, “The Water Diviner”

Kate Mulvany, “The Little Death”

Susan Prior, “The Rover”

Best Direction

Jessica Kent, “The Babadook”

Rold de Heer, “Charlie's Country”

Peter Spierig, Michael Spierig, “Predestination”

David Michôd, “The Rover”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Predestination”

“The Railway Man”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Babadook”

“Charlie's Country”

“52 Tuesdays”

“The Water Diviner”

Best Cinematography

“Fell”

“Predestination”

“The Railway Man”

“Tracks”

Best Costume Design

“Predestination”

“The Railway Man”

“Tracks”

“The Water Diviner”

Best Editing

“The Babadook”

“52 Tuesdays”

“Predestination”

“The Water Diviner”

Best Original Music Score

“Healing”

“Predestination”

“The Railway Man”

“The Rover”

Best Production Design

“The Babadook”

“Predestination”

“The Rover”

“The Water Diviner”

Best Sound

“Charlie's Country”

“Felony”

“The Railway Man”

“The Rover”

Best Visual Effects or Animation

“The LEGO Movie”

“Walking with Dinosaurs 3D”

“The Water Diviner”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past”