Watch: President Obama as Daniel Day-Lewis as Obama in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Obama’

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has always been an occasion where the President of the United States can poke fun at himself, the press and Washington. The POTUS then usually endures some good ribbing from that night’s comedic headliner. This year, President Obama had a little more fun than usual.

With a nice assist from none other than Steven Spielberg, President Obama starred as Daniel Day-Lewis playing Obama in Spielberg’s latest epic, “Obama.” As the “Lincoln” director and producer notes, Obama’s an incumbent. Why should he wait to do his biopic until after he’s out of office? It may not have the production vales of the “House of Cards” spoof which screened earlier in the evening, but the President does an excellent job mocking his well known talking points, facial and hand gestures. It even has a cameo by Tracy Morgan playing…well, that would be spoiling.

Check out the video, courtesy of the White House’s official YouTube site, below.