Press Tour: ABC exec talks ‘Agent Carter,’ promises Lady Sif

While President of ABC Entertainment Group Paul Lee made lots of promises during his address to journalists at press tour, the most significant to graphic novel and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” fans stood out. Lady Sif (played by Jaimie Alexander in the “Thor” films) will be popping up on episode 15. “She’s absolutely integral to this season… we’re shooting it now, and Jaimie Alexander is great,” Lee said. “[She adds] a really cool arc to this season.” But that’s not all.

“You will find out who The Clairvoyant is this season,” Lee added.

Still, Lee did address the dip “S.H.I.E.L.D.” took in the ratings following it’s blow-out debut. “It did take us a little time to find out sea legs,” Lee admitted. “[It took time] to really figure out, [and we we asked] all the creative brains how we could have a show that didn’t have Iron Man in it… but an incredible amount of the mythology. It took time to get the balance between procedural and a [story] arc. So proud of how they’ve done the last nine episodes. I think you’ll really enjoy what happens with The Clairvoyant.”

The production deal with Netflix was also addressed, which led Lee to confirm that “Agent Carter” is currently in the works. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hayley Atwell (who played Agent Carter in a short on the “Iron Man 3″ DVD” is likely to play a part in the series, though the script has yet to go to pilot. “Reaper” creators Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas are on board as showrunners.

“We’re glad to do that deal,” Lee said of Netflix. “We’ll be coproducing many hours… what we’re pleased to have on “S.H.I.E.L.D.” is huge co-viewing numbers. In terms of “Agent Carter,” that one certainly has a chance to be on the network… [We’re really] making great Marvel super fan shows.”

As for that Lady Sif storyline, you’ll have to wait for the show to return on Tues. Feb. 4 at 8:00 p.m.