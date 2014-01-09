Press Tour: John Oliver pokes Sarah Palin, gushes over HBO

When John Oliver sat down for his HBO panel at press tour, he probably wasn’t expecting to spend so much time talking about Sarah Palin. But when one journalist asked him if he might want to stop by to say hello to the former Governor of Alaska, the stand-up comedian couldn’t resist.
“What? You are kidding! Now I’m checking in! Good for her. So she has a new show on the sports channel? [Actually, the Sportsman Channel] She’s going to do to sports what she did to politics. She wouldn’t set foot in front of you liberal monsters. There’s a significant voice in my head saying check in, go to breakfast. Lots of moose-based favorites. Sarah Palin on a breakfast bar. My life could just be over in that moment.”
Eventually, the panel got back on track, with Oliver addressing the “bizarre, exciting and terrifying experience” that was filling in for John Stewart during his break from “The Daily Show.” Oliver said he still asks Stewart’s advice “on everything; I’ll probably ask his advice on checking into the hotel tonight. He’s been amazing. As a comedian I’m almost allergic to sincerity, but he’s amazing.”
He also talked about his teary farewell to “The Daily Show.” “I’m British, so I’m not in touch with anything regarding human emotion. It was the last show before our break, so it was going to be quite silly. It was about the Queen being upset people were stealing nuts from her bowl. That’s a major news story over there. We had a whole act one headline and John bailed out and instead said some nice things so I burst into tears. I’m British, we’re emotional volcanos. I’m probably next due to erupt in 45 years.”
When a journalist suggested Oliver name his still-unnamed show “May I Have Some More?”, Oliver joked, “That’s racist. It’s okay for me to do Dickens humor; it’s not okay for you to do it. There’s something so infuriating when you do that accent. If we can’t think of a better title than that, then that will be the title in a few month’s time.”
He was less clear about how the show will be different than “The Daily Show,” an understandable issue given that they’ve just begun work. “It will be similar because it will be me talking about things… I just have to build a machine that will approach it in a different way. I don’t think there’s a worry that it will be too similar. We’re not going up against anyone, so it will be an interesting process to work out what we do. We have more time, and that comes with opportunity and pressure. It’s about churning out shows and being reactive in the moment.”
When the subject returned again to Palin, Oliver encouraged a journalist to ask his own question. “Take your shot. Ask your question to a magnificent sports channel pioneer. I’m not here primarily to sell her show, she can do that herself.”
Oliver did have some kind words for HBO, saying. “It’s a world of limitless possibilities. I sound like a bad Willy Wonka.”
He also talked about his take on America. “My view has changed, because I view this as my home now… America has been very generous in what it has offered up over the years, especially politics. It’s been a circus of crazy unparalleled around the world.”
• Married her high school sweetheart to whom she remains married and with whom she is apparently still in love.
• In the harshest of climes, started a small business with him.
• Saw the public schools were not doing a good job in educating her children, joined the local PTA and was so effective there that the people who knew her best – and in small towns like Wasilla there are very few secrets – elected her to be their mayor.
• Mayors of the other small towns and big cities elected her president of the Alaska Conference of Mayors.
• Highly successful as chairman of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
• Ran an uphill battle against entrenched Republican governor; elected to the top position, Governor, of the largest state in the nation.
• 80% approval ratings.
• Selected as Republican 2008 VP candidate in mid-40s.
Governor Sarah Palin is a self-made women with an impressive career who broke into politics without the head start of a powerful husband or father and has a history of being a reformer and taking on powerful interests for the benefit of ordinary people. City council, mayor, Governor, oil and gas commission, VP candidate, already vetted, been scrutinized every way possible and still standing strong. Long list of accomplishments and over 20 years of experience.
As Governor Sarah Palin didn’t just cut spending; she saved, reformed, and prioritized like a good fiscal manager. She invested $5 billion in state savings, overhauled education funding, paid down debt, invested $2.6 billion in an education fund for the future, and funded a Senior Benefits Program to provide support for low-income Alaskan seniors.
In stark contrast to President Obama and other governors whose fiscal records are dogged by credit downgrades, Palin left Alaska with an improved credit rating during and following her tenure as governor. Standard & Poor’s raised Alaska’s credit rating from AA to AA+ in April 2008. Then in 2010, both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s upgraded Alaska to AAA for the first time in the state’s history due to policies enacted by Palin that made the state’s finances more than solvent.
Taking on corruption and crony capitalism has always been a cornerstone of Sarah Palin’s agenda; in Alaska she did take on the old-boy network — the oil companies and her own party. As oil and gas commissioner, Sarah Palin called out the unethical practices of members of her own party. As Governor, she sought to end the back room deals and improper relationships between oil companies and politicians.
After the 2008 election Sarah Palin helped lead Republicans to the greatest congressional victory in several generations during the 2010 election with her endorsements and rallies all over the country ;she has endorsed 73 candidates for the US House of Representatives and Senate; state governors and attorney generals. Her success rate is at 69%. 18 out of 20 targets in her Take Back the 20 campaign ; this is a 90% success rate! Sarah Palin also had a very strong hand in the party’s few successes during this election . Sarah Palin campaigned for constitutional conservatives like Ted Cruz, Deb Fischer, Paul Gosar, resulting in 5 conservatives being elected to the Senate and 32 conservatives to the House. She has repeatedly been a leading voice against the dangers of ObamaCare and the risks of President Obama’s approach to energy and was the first Republican to make a high-profile critique of the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing, though even earlier she had marked the collapsing value of the dollar as one of her issues.
Sarah Palin has offered many statements on issues such as health care, the Federal Reserve’s money printing in funding our federal deficit, Crony Capitalism, energy independence, foreign policy, etc)
Excellent post Fabio but my question is: can you really educate these monster Liberals who shrink, hide and avoid the truth!! They prefer to be coddled with lies!
[slow sarcastic clap]
Jerky John Oliver is just another sissy British butter-boy who isn’t fit to clean the moose-dung off gorgeous Gov. Sarah Palin’s hunting boots.
Love your post, Carlton!
Do you guys get the “GOP talking points” fax from Ailes? It’s amazing how desperate you seem, because really you are frothing about a question that was asked to an actor. It would probably help your cause a little more if you showed more restraint than a guard dog. (Oh, and jumping in just to get the last word in will make you seem even more desperate)
Sarah Palin is a lighting rod and brings out supporters and detractors…so she doesn’t need to show up @ the Press Tour because she’s guaranteed to draw an audience! So she’s not afraid of “monster Liberals….she just doesn’t need the publicity!
Really?….. has a new definition for truth: TRUTH is now defined as desperate. Who has time to get talking points from Roger Ailes? You are confused, it’s only the Liberals who scramble for talking points. Lies are more difficult to remember but the truth is easy!
She’s not afraid of liberals? You sure could have fooled me, as she avoids them like the plague. Although to be fair, they are cold, blood thirsty heathens equipped with raw, invasive questions like “Do you read newspaper?” and “Do you know what the Supreme Court is?” Monsters indeed.
Sarah Palin doesn’t need to engage the ‘Liberal Media’ to prove how brave she is or for publicity; she needs to do it to earn some credibility from someone other than the slavish Fox News crowd.
Chad…..”Monster Liberals” is from this article…not my words but the words of John Oliver!. And thanks for proving that you Liberals still hate Sarah Palin and do nothing but spout the same ole Lib/Dem rhetoric like little Liberal robots. Fabio has stated ONLY FACTS! Hey listen to Fox sometime It’s FAIR and BALANCED unlike ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CNN..did I leave out any Liberal mouth pieces for the Dems? :)
Sam, there is no liberal rhetoric at play here. Sarah Palin doesn’t talk to what she deems the ‘liberal media’ because she prefers delivering her messages from a pulpit, only to those who already agree with her. That’s not rhetoric, dude. In the majority of instances where she ventures out of the echo chamber, she just doesn’t come off very well to the centrists. So, she chooses to play just to the base. Which works for her, so more power to her.
John Oliver does like Sarah Palin: [www.deadline.com]
Palin returned the compliment this morning: ”First, let me tell you that I’m glad to be here because I love critics…and you know how much I love the media. So, a room full of media — I can’t beat this combination for pleasure,” she grimaced
MMM – That’s a misrepresentation of how Palin’s quote was actually delivered, but I would expect nothing less from the Deadline hacks.
