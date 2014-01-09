Press Tour Live-Blog: HBO’s ‘Girls’

I’ve already live-blogged Thursday’s (January 9) TCA panel for “True Detective,” which was a good one.
Now it’s time for HBO’s “Girls,” with Lena Dunham joined by co-stars Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet and Jemima Kirke, plus executive producers Jenni Konner and Judd Apatow.
5:32 p.m. I really liked the first six episodes of the third “Girls” season. But I like “Girls.”
5:32 p.m. NEWS! HBO has renwed “Girls” for a fourth season.
5:35 p.m. “I don’t get the purpose of all the nudity on the show, by you particularly,” is the first question. Well. OK. “It’s because it”s a realistic expression of what it’s like to be alive,” Dunham says. “Do you have a girlfriend? Does she like you?” Judd Apatow asks the reporter. [UPDATE: The full text of the first question: “I don”t get the purpose of all of the nudity on the show, by you particularly, and I feel like I”m walking into a trap where you go, “Nobody complains about the nudity on ‘Game of Thrones,”” but I get why they are doing it. They are doing it to be salacious and, you know, titillate people. And your character is often naked just at random times for no reason.”]
5:36 p.m. Does Lena like these characters? “Yeah. I love them.” she says. “I think that they accurately reflect people I know, people we’ve all been. I think that they’re all trying their hardest, which is sorta the most you can ask of the people in your life,” Dunham says. “I like flawed people. I don’t know what a person looks like who isn’t flawed,” Jenni Konner says. “I never want to pull out the sexism trump card, but I feel like there’s been a lot of license,” Dunham says of male anti-heros. “I think there’s a normal human compassion for people’s struggle to get through the day,” Apatow says. “These aren’t that weird mistakes. Cheating on your boyfriend. Experimenting with drugs,” Apatow says, adding, “They’re not really selling meth or anything.” Excellent.
5:38 p.m. “We’re all active on social media except for Jemima, who’s never seen a computer, and Allison, who’s very ladylike,” Dunham says of their interactions with fans and haters on twitter. The key is the balance between hearing people. Dunham likes that Judd talks back to trolls. Did fans shape Season 3 at all? “No,” Dunham says. “We really make the show in a vacuum,” Konner says. “It’s pretty insular,” Konner adds, saying that was part of what Judd taught them. Judd and Lena tried to take a Twitter break in the fall. She lasted 14 hours. Judd says that Leslie Mann deleted his Twitter ap today.
5:41 p.m. Is anything autobiographical this season? “Lots of things,” Dunham says. She notes that the people who things are based on usually don’t recognize their bad behavior. “Or they’re incredibly flattered,” she laughs.
5:41 p.m. A complicated question about bad behavior coded as male versus bad behavior coded as female. “We need a few days to break that down semiotically,” Apatow says. “I think it’s real, so it’s uncomfortable, because you could be any of these characters, but I don’t think any of us think we could sell meth in the desert,” Apatow says.
5:44 p.m. On to diversity and Donald Glover and whether or not the show really works in a vacuum. What happened there, yo? “We are in a bubble, but we heard that criticism and there were parts of it that we agreed with and we’re trying to address it still,” Konner says. Dunham agrees that it’s still an important conversation that needs to happen. “We need to talk about diversifying the world of television,” Dunham says. Taystee from “Orange Is The New Black” is in the premiere. “I don’t feel like there’s any reason why any show should feel an obligation to do that,” Apatow says. He wants diversity to be organic. He then says something about how you could look at any show and wonder why there aren’t Native Americans or Asians and it has to be organic. Ummm… Like having diversity in a show set in BROOKLYN? [UPDATE: The full text of the Apatow answer that annoyed me: “I don”t think that there”s any reason why any show should feel an obligation to do that. I think there might be some obligation to have shows about all sorts of different people, but if it”s organic to the show, then we should do it, and if we don”t have story lines which serve it naturally, I don”t think that we should do it. I mean, in the history of television, you could look at every show on TV and say, “How come there”s not an American Indian on this show?” “How come there”s not an Asian person on this show?” It really has to come from the story and the stories that we are trying to tell. We want to accurately portray New York and groups of people. So we are going to do it where it feels honest to these characters in this world.” I still think the American Indian/Asian thing is an absurdly false equivalence and cheapens what may be a point buried here.]]
5:47 p.m. Apatow came out to fight, rather than to think today. That’s a bit disappointing.
5:47 p.m. The show is fluid and open. Whoa. Jenni Konner is pissed off at the first questioner. Very pissed off.
5:49 p.m. “As cheesy as this sounds, you’re looking at a family on this stage,” Dunham says. She birthed the characters, but then the actors have had a huge impact on their life. It become an adoption metaphor. Jemima agrees that Jessa has evolved and changed, with Lena agreeing that Jemima demanded a Wu-Tang Clan t-shirt this season and she got it.
5:52 p.m. Kirke says that Jessa’s on a sexual journey this season and that she’s sexually damaged. Dunham compares Jessa sexuality to a rushing river and she needs vessels to put it in.
5:53 p.m. Which of the “girls” is getting ready to change and grow up. “I think that the character who might grow and change the most is Ray,” Konner says, adding that we spend good time with Adam and with Ray this season and so we understand them better.
5:55 p.m. The show’s apartments all exist on a stage. “It’s filled with happy memories,” Allison Williams says, talking for the first time, remembering breaking a bed with Lena in the pilot. Everybody agrees that Shosh’s apartment has changed the most and has a great napping bed.
5:56 p.m. Was “The Golden Girls” something Lena was thinking of when she wrote the show? Jenni and Lena are much happier with this question than the diversity and nudity questions. “I think we can all agree that she’s Blanche,” Lena says of Jessa. “That show’s so good!” Lena says, raving at how the Golden Girls were able to “keep it fresh” on set working long days.
5:58 p.m. A Chris Abbot question! Was it a happy accident that he left and Marnie was able to shift gears this season? Allison says that her first reaction was to make sure the writers were OK with it. “It wasn’t terrifying. It wasn’t devastating. It was kinda of opportunity only itsofar as it was a situation we hadn’t foreseen,” Williams says, calling it a present.
6:00 p.m. I really wish Judd Apatow hadn’t set a tone that made it clear that questions about “Golden Girls” would be better received than questions of substance.
“Girls” premieres this Sunday.
Dan, have you spent a lot of time in Brooklyn? Because while it, as a whole, is diverse, the individual sections of Brooklyn are not necessarily diverse. I live in a predominately white area, and you really don’t see many other colors. That’s just the way it is.
At least Girls is more diverse than the bloggers at Hitfix.
Pego – That you *can* live in certain sections of Brooklyn without seeing diversity doesn’t mean that you can’t just as easily live in sections of Brooklyn with lots of diversity. There are both. So if you choose the diverse path, you’re choose the diverse path. If you’re choosing the predominantly white path, you’re choosing the predominantly white path. Both are Brooklyn. It’s absolutely possible to do an organic show set in Brooklyn with an insular cast of white friends. I’ve *always* said that the insularity was a part of the show. *However* it’s totally possible to do a show in Brooklyn in which diversity *is* organic. Isn’t it?
I’m a big “Girls” fan. But the show has made choices in many ways and to inject many different types of characters. They’re all choices. This is not a world in which diversity would be impossible. Is it?
GHGHGHG – False. But only because of how badly “Girls” has ignored that problem. If you wanted to say “‘Girls’ is no less diverse that the writers for HitFix” I would absolutely agree that we have a problem as well. Absolutely.
Yes, Dan, the makers of Girls could have made a different show than the one they made. The makers of every show could be doing a different show than the ones they are doing. The question of why not make a show that underlines diversity is not a serious question, but an accusation, an implied judgment that there is something wrong with a show that — as you note — is about insularity.
“This is not a world in which diversity would be impossible. Is it?”
Dan, you’re talking as if Girls never featured anyone of coor. There has been at least one asian that I remember (Booths assistant that quit over the ice cream thing), one indian (Shosh’s “friend”), and a few black people (a doctor, the door man that Shosh had sex with, Donald Glover), probably more I don’t remember right now. It’s not like this is HIMYM in it’s ridiculous whiteness.
When this is the only show that gets this amount of criticism, it becomes clear the criticism is not just based on the issue of race itself, but a reason to criticise it. I’m not talking about you, I know you like thhe show, but there is a lot of hipocrisy with people calling Girls racist who love shows that are not diverse at all, also set in areas where there would be a lot of people of color.
What is most maddening to me about this debate is that GIRLS is a rare show that does present a diverse point of view that is drastically underserved in the overall landscape. For it to be criticized for not presenting MORE of that, at the expense of its artistic vision, is misplaced at best and misogynistic at worst.
Of course television as a whole is desperately lacking in diversity. This is a systemic failure, the blame for which should be laid at the feet of those who decide what types of stories are going to be told on their networks/platforms. Not at the people who are trying to be true to their own artistic vision.
The show is, as has been said, about a group of myopic people. That is the COMPLETELY PLAUSIBLE world that is being presented. If the show were to feature all-white background actors that would be another matter entirely. It does not.
Wow, that first questioner should be tarred and feathered. I almost can’t blame the panelists for being hostile after opening with that.
Seriously. I was excited to read the live blog and then the first question happened.
5:32 p.m. NEWS! HBO has renewed “Girls” for a fourth season.
TCA: Yay!
TV Fans: *shrugs*
That could be said if a lot of shows.
How great would it have been if HBO used the production costs of a season 4 of Girls for 2 additional episodes of Game of Thrones?
Balaji – Fans of “Girls” are TV fans. And the inflated numbers HBO likes to give for all plays are right in line with a lot of acclaimed cable stuff.
McCommas – Not great at all. I’m quite happy having both.
I love Game of Thrones (a lot more than I like Girls), but I see much greater value in having a full season of Girls over a measly two more episodes of GoT.
To expand on that, I think GoT achieves everything it needs to with 10 episodes. While an extra two episodes might allow the writers to explore the world GRRM created with a little more depth, it’s not as though the show is struggling to follow the vision set out in the books.
Girls is much better than GoT in my opinion. What a disconjointed mess that show is.
The fans seem to live for episodes where there’s a massacre. They enjoy seeing pregnant women being atabbed a dozen times than Lena Dunham nudity. I don’t relate to that at all. That show makes me feel nothing for the characters. Girls is at least relatable. People just don’t want to admit or believe they’re as flawed and self involved.
If that first question is verbatim, and I don’t doubt it is, then I can’t say I blame Apatow for being riled, especially given the generally loathsome reaction from some Internet denizens to Dunham’s nudity. I do agree that, in general, he’s too quick to pounce on perceived insults, and it’s a shame he kept that tone for the duration.
Hatfield – That is the *start* of the first question verbatim. It went on. The questioner aimed to instigate and asked his question in an instigating way. Do I blame Apatow for responding with some annoyance? NOPE. Apatow’s inability to turn the corner at any point in order to promote his show and give substantive answers to any question is where things become problematic. Not his getting annoyed at an instigating question.
-Daniel
Thanks for clarifying and the updates in the text! I don’t know how it came off because I was exhausted last night, but I think we’re on the same page. They had an opportunity to turn a poor/incendiary question into a genuine discussion, and instead they remained defensive. Seems like that’s Apatow’s primary reaction in situations like these.
Okay, Dan, I really trust your opinion so I want your honest assessment of the way in which the nudity question was asked and if other reports found it offensive. Having read a fuller version of the exchange on another site (where the reporter said he understood the purpose of the nudity on Game of Thrones–for salaciousness and titillation-but questioned its purpose on Girls) I think it seems like a fairly legitimate question. Because, even as a fan of Girls, a lot of the nudity DOES feel gratuitous and like it’s done to perpetuate an image of “edginess” around the show rather than because it serves the plot in any real way. I find Lena Dunham’s response a ridiculous and pretentious non-answer (in my reality, live people wear clothing) and the personal attacks at the reporter by Apatow and Konner (again, more fully detailed on another site) over-the-top and, frankly, unprofessional. I’ve been a fan of the show from day one, but based on the reaction of the panel, I think the people behind the scenes sound as utterly insufferable and douchey as the show’s detractors find the show itself.
Just saw your comment above. Maybe the reporter did ask the question in an offensive way (it’s hard to tell tone from an online transcript) but no one on the panel actually answered the question. And it should be a question that has a concrete answer (even if it’s something as simple as “Lena just likes to be naked.”) But the attacks on the reporter seem uncalled for and the panelists sound incredibly full of themselves.
M – I think the reporter wanted to provoke. He wanted to instigate. His question *certainly* could have been asked in a softer way, a way less likely to offend. He didn’t want to be softer. He wanted to be confrontational. I’ve been known to be confrontational myself sometimes at these things. It happens. So my feeling goes this way: The questioner had no reason to expect a civil answer given the chosen way of phrasing the question. He wanted to needle. There’s a legitimate question, but the phrasing and tone of the question were about confrontation, not getting answers to what is surely a perfectly fine question in principle.
Konner and Apatow felt they needed to protect Dunham and, in doing so, they kept her from giving an expansive and thoughtful answer. Would she have given a thoughtful answer with the question phrased in a different way? Dunno. Personally, for example, I totally buy her answer about audiences being willing to embrace men who aren’t traditionally likable. She didn’t have an answer that was as smooth here, but I think left to her own devices, she might have. It’s not like she’s never heard this before.
Instead, Apatow responded to a confrontational question with a confrontational non-answer and then he and Konner both interrupted answers to other questions to insult the original questioner.
Bottom line: If the questioner wanted an answer, he had to ask differently. If he wanted confrontation, he got it in the answers to his question. Apatow and Konner’s failure to bounce back from their annoyance and to treat serious questions with jokes or hostility and to celebrate softball questions like they were brilliant soured the panel and their returning to the original questioner with antagonism on unrelated questions just made things uglier.
I guess that’s my assessment?
Thanks, Dan. Like I said, it’s hard to tell tone from a written transcript, so I really appreciate your insight into how things unfolded.
It’s a shame we didn’t get an actual answer to that question, though. I’ve been curious about the show’s motivation behind its prominent depiction of nudity myself, so I do get where the reporter was coming from, even if his choice of words was a little unfortunate.
What strikes me as odd is that Hannah tends to run around naked so casually all the time, whereas Marnie always seems to awkwardly cling to a blanket to cover herself up whenever she’s having sex. So I’m wondering whether that’s a conscious creative decision that’s informed by Dunham’s understanding of the characters or whether it might be for contractual reasons, because Allison Williams is simply less comfortable with showing skin. Even if they were doing it just to advocate more unconventional beauty on TV, I’d be all game, because that’s an honorable purpose. But as long as they fail to provide any even remotely satisfying answer to that, I just can’t help but take the excessive nudity on the show as gratuitous and distracting.
Maybe Apatow has become so used to reading vicious, misogynistic comments about “Girls” on the internet that he immediately gets over-protective whenever the issue is mentioned, so it didn’t even cross his mind that there might be a legitimate reason for asking that question. And who can blame him? It’s still disappointing to me that someone responsible for such a notoriously provocative show would be unable to deal with a contentious question like that more professionally.
Moo,
Apatow and Dunham did basically answer the question: It’s normal. People are naked, quite often, especially at home. So they want to depict what’s normal. It just so happens that, while Dunham is comfortable with being naked on TV, Allison Williams isn’t. Specifically, Apatow said this:
“Lena is brave enough to do it,” he said. “If Paul Rudd said to me, ‘I’m willing to be completely naked in the movie,’ I’d do it. If Seth Rogan said he was willing to be naked — he showed his butt in a post-sex scene in Knocked Up — I would use it because it’s more honest. Most people are not comfortable so we don’t go there.”
I find it shocking that people have such a hard time with Lena Dunham’s nudity and I’m pretty sure I know why. It’s because they feel she’s not very attractive and unattractive people shouldn’t be naked on tv. If Allison Williams was the one getting naked all the time those people wouldn’t have their hands up in the air.
Thanks for the quote, rugman. That answer makes actual sense. It’s sad that he didn’t come up with it until after the panel, though. And I appreciate that they respect actors’ discomfort with nudity. I just wish they would somehow find a way to work this into the story, so that the amount of nudity would actually reflect who these characters are, rather than just how willingly the respective actors strip down.
In reply to the other commenter: Gratuitous nudity irritates me on shows with conventionally attractive people just as much. That’s partly why I hardly watch Starz and stopped watching True Blood a very long time ago. I’m sure there are lots of people out there who have a problem with Dunham’s nudity simply because they don’t find her attractive and therefore don’t enjoy watching her naked. But I think it’s utterly misguided to automatically assume that of everyone who questions the amount of nudity on the show. That’s what I think Apatow did here, too, and it didn’t make him look good imho. Also, if the roles *were* reversed and Allison Williams was the one getting naked all the time, I would probably be considerably *more* irked about this.
I think there was an implication in the question that the asker finds Dunham unattractive, which is what I think raised everybody’s ire so much.
The way it was asked, I interpreted the question as “Game of Thrones shows naked people to titillate but Dunham isn’t attractive so you’re not trying to titillate. What’s with all the nudity then?” Interpreted that way, it’s a really offensive statement and not really deserving of an answer.
That’s not how I read the question at all. But as I said, considering all the “Girls” haters out there, I can understand how Apatow might jump to that conclusion. That doesn’t change the fact that I think he could have reacted more professionally, even if the question had been indisputably offensive.
I have listened to a podcast where the interviewer asked why Marnie was always covered up and Duhnham said it didn’t fit her character to be carefree about being naked. Hannah is very naturalistic and comfortable in her skin (the clothes she wears demonstrate that) and open to experiences and so she wouldn’t go to lenghhs to cover herself. Marnie is too uptight to be walking around naked. She judges Hannah for wearing shorts all the time.
“I really wish Judd Apatow hadn’t set a tone that made it clear that questions about “Golden Girls” would be better received than questions of substance.”
I can understand why though, I can’t believe that first question. Ugh. What questions of substance were really there that didn’t come off passive-agressive and redundant criticisms that they have addressed over and over? The GG was a fresh question at least. Personally, I wanted to hear more abbout the characters and storylines, not the same old sexism, likability, nudity, race stuff.
TCA panels always end up sounding awkward and like the shows hate the press.
I do wish Girls gets more questions that aren’t about nudity and to a lesser degree diversity (I do think there is an issue here, given where and when the show is set and the age group of the characters, that diversity should be a given almost, but I also am tired of Girls being the only show consistently being asked this ever since it debuted when countless other shows have the exact same problem and no one ever bats an eye about diversity on those shows). Coz, I kind of want to have a general idea of what season 3 of Girls would be about, other than Gaby Hoffman doing things on the show that are scary…
It’s a shame that besides nudity and diversity, it’s random Golden Girls questions, but I don’t know if the former (especially with the nudity thing) is really of that much more substance.
Seriously what is more pathetic than white people demanding that black people show up on television shows that they have nothing to do with? Why wasn’t there a black guy in The Beatles? Why was Beethoven not black? Why didn’t Felini cast black actors? Do these questions make sense 50-100 years after the fact? And why would they make any sense now?
Chris – The answer to your first question is “People utilizing the UTTERLY absurd logical fallacies in the rest of your comment.”
-Daniel
Oof
If you want tv shows with black people in them, if it’s really such a big problem that needs to be addressed, then you should stop complaining and make a tv show with black people in it.
If you can’t or don’t know how to make a tv show then you should shut up about something you know absolutely nothing about and let the people who are actually good at making things and positively contributing to society do just that without your useless, bland, echo-chamber commentary.
Chris – Heh. Keep commenting on blogs, man.
-Daniel
But there’s plenty of historical evidence to make a compelling case that Beethoven WAS black, so…
wow yes black people have nothing to do with being a twentysomething trustfund baby in Brooklyn, certainly no black girl ever was that.
I’m a twenty something white girl who has written a lot, and my characters are mostly white girls, so I can understand Dunham. People write what they know. Maybe she doesn’t feel confident writing people of color because she doesn’t understand their sensibilities and struggles. Unless she writes them like any white character but just hires a black actress. She could easily do that to shut up the haters but would that be a choice that feels right? Should people of color just be on TV independently of the writing of the character? Should creators just decide “Okay, let’s cast 20/30% of these characters with actors of color, not the protagonist of course, but let’s get enough so people don’t call us racist” Is that the future?
I don’t know, these are complex questions. Maybe that’s better than no characters of color at all, maybe it’s not.
Still, Girls has SOME diversity. Like, I can’t even remember a gay character on HIMYM, Girls at least has one recurring gay character. It’s a world in which there are clearly people of color, we see them once in a while and they speak so they’re not just extras, but their close group of friends (except Shoshanna if I remember a line correctly?) are white.
Lena Dunham isn’t the only writer on Girls. Judd Apatow has probably never been a twentysomething trustfund girl, and yet he’s a writer on the series. Authentic! Lena Dunham could hire a writer who isn’t white, but all seven writers for this season are white, and four are dudes. Weird how that worked out.
Even Sex and the City had a reoccurring white gay dude character, so I can’t say that’s particularly groundbreaking.
Just FYI though, since you’re a writer, there are tons of primers and guides on “writing the other” for white writers. It’s not as difficult as you might think — not every character of color has to be grappling with really deep racial issues. Certainly you can’t ignore it, but us minorities sometimes just want to go out and drink and have fun with our friends, too, you know.