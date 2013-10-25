Presto: Here comes the ‘Charmed’ reboot

#Rose McGowan
10.25.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

CBS is conjuring up a reboot of Aaron Spelling’s WB supernatural drama “Charmed.”

There are few details about the new project, which is being produced by CBS TV Studios  and the Tannenbaum Company. Chris Keyser (“Party of Five”) and Syndey Sidner are co-writing the script, which will be a “re-imagining” of the cult series, according to Vulture.

CBS owns the rights to the entire Spelling Entertainment library, which includes “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “7th Heaven,” “Dynasty” and “Melrose Place.”

The original “Charmed,” which ran from 1998 to 2006, centered on a coven of good-natured witches initially played by Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty. After three seasons, Doherty left and was replaced by Rose McGowan.

It’s too early for any casting decisions to be unveiled, but who would you like to see in the new version?

Are you looking forward to the “Charmed” reboot? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rose McGowan
TAGSAaron SpellingALYSSA MILANOCBScharmedHolly Marie CombsROSE MCGOWANSHANNEN DOHERTYTHE WB

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP