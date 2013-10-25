Presto: Here comes the ‘Charmed’ reboot

CBS is conjuring up a reboot of Aaron Spelling’s WB supernatural drama “Charmed.”

There are few details about the new project, which is being produced by CBS TV Studios and the Tannenbaum Company. Chris Keyser (“Party of Five”) and Syndey Sidner are co-writing the script, which will be a “re-imagining” of the cult series, according to Vulture.

CBS owns the rights to the entire Spelling Entertainment library, which includes “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “7th Heaven,” “Dynasty” and “Melrose Place.”

The original “Charmed,” which ran from 1998 to 2006, centered on a coven of good-natured witches initially played by Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty. After three seasons, Doherty left and was replaced by Rose McGowan.

It’s too early for any casting decisions to be unveiled, but who would you like to see in the new version?

Are you looking forward to the “Charmed” reboot?