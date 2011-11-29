‘Pretty Little Liars’ gets Season 3 renewal from ABC Family

The hit ABC Family mystery series “Pretty Little Liars” has been picked up for a third season. The show, which follows four high school girls (played by Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson) as they attempt to solve the mystery of their friend’s death, has continued to perform strongly for the cable network through the first half of its second season, which picks up again on January 2nd.

The order given for the third season, which will debut next summer, is 24 episodes, according to TVLine.

The first season of “Liars” premiered on June 8, 2010 to 2.47 million viewers. This last summer, the show ranked #1 among Women 18-34 and Viewers 12-34 among original scripted basic cable programs, and #2 among Adults 18-34, behind network-mate “Secret Life of the American Teenager”.

