Part 1 of 3 As citizens of Earth flee to the stars, Kamandi tells the story of Superman”s earliest defeat – one that continued to haunt him for years.
Preview: Adventures of Superman #46
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 03.10.14 4 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
