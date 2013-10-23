A young Superman faces a threat like he”s never seen before when a powerful alien warlord named Mongul shows up on Earth”s doorstep looking for trouble! Will Superman heed the counsel of his Kryptonian father? Or will the words of a certain silver-tongued Phantom Zone prisoner cloud his judgment?
Preview: Adventures of Superman #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.23.13 5 years ago
