Preview: All-New Invaders #1

“GODS AND SOLDIERS” PART ON

E • Eisner Award winner James Robinson (STARMAN, EARTH 2) returns to MARVEL, uniting with Steve Pugh (ANIMAL MAN, HOTWIRE, GEN-X) to create a unique, modern day take on the INVADERS.

• The KREE EMPIRE intends to conquer the universe using a weapon that will grant them an army of NORSE GODS.

• It falls to four heroes united by their past-CAPTAIN AMERICA, NAMOR, THE ORIGINAL HUMAN TORCH and the WINTER SOLDIER-who must now face the future and wage war against the Kree to save Earth.