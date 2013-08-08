“Earth In Crisis” heralds the beginning of the end of the world as the girls are whisked away to the planet Rann. There they are greeted by Adam Strange and Hawkgirl and told of the imminent threat of the evil Sinestra. It”s not just Rann in danger, but the universe itself! DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Ame-Comi Girls #6
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.08.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
