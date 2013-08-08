Preview: Ame-Comi Girls #6

#DC Comics
and 08.08.13 5 years ago

“Earth In Crisis” heralds the beginning of the end of the world as the girls are whisked away to the planet Rann. There they are greeted by Adam Strange and Hawkgirl and told of the imminent threat of the evil Sinestra. It”s not just Rann in danger, but the universe itself! DIGITAL FIRST!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSAmeComi GirlsDC COMICSEduardo FranciscoHoracio Dominguesjimmy palmiottijustin grayRuben Gonzalez

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP