Preview: Ame-Comi Girls #8

and 10.16.13 5 years ago

Three new Ame-Comi Girls go on three separate solo missions to wrap up the series. Big Barda provokes a head-to-head confrontation with Darkseid, White Canary evens the odds in Vegas, and Mera defends Seattle from an attack by her evil half-sister, Black Manta. DIGITAL FIRST!

