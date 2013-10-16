Three new Ame-Comi Girls go on three separate solo missions to wrap up the series. Big Barda provokes a head-to-head confrontation with Darkseid, White Canary evens the odds in Vegas, and Mera defends Seattle from an attack by her evil half-sister, Black Manta. DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Ame-Comi Girls #8
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.16.13 5 years ago
