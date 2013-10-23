Who is the Scourge of the Seven Seas?! All his life, Arthur”s been told that he is the King of the Seven Seas. But he”s about to learn exactly what that title means-and the dark power and legacy it carries with it. Is it possible for one man to rule every living thing in the ocean? Or is the King of the Seven Seas always doomed to die trying?
Preview: Aquaman #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.23.13 5 years ago
