Aquaman must reunite with The Others to investigate whether or not their recently deceased member Vostok has returned from the dead. If he has, he is definitely not the same Vostok they remember…
Preview: Aquaman Annual #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.30.13 5 years ago
