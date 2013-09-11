Set loose as the Secret Society”s plan unfolds, Black Manta is shocked to learn that Aquaman may be dead! Without the object of his hatred, how will Manta claim his final vengeance against the man who killed his father? Where will one of the most lethal villains alive turn his rage when he begins a new mission?
Preview: Aquaman: Black Manta #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.11.13 5 years ago
