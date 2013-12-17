Preview: Avengers World #2

and 12.17.13 5 years ago

Marvel is pleased to present your first look at AVENGERS WORLD #2 – the next explosive chapter of one of the biggest All-New Marvel NOW! titles! The From blockbuster writers Jonathan Hickman & Nick Spencer along with red-hot artist Stefano Caselli – Earth has been declared an Avengers World, but by whom? The Avengers do not speak for the entire world – and their declaration will have repercussions. Held prisoner by the Scientist Supreme – Sunspot, Cannonball, and Smasher are about to face the ramifications of their actions. This January, the A.I.M. Empire has begins…

Around The Web

TAGSavengers worldJonathan HickmanJungGuen YoonMarvel Comicsnick spencersimone bianchistefano caselli

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP