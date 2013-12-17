Marvel is pleased to present your first look at AVENGERS WORLD #2 – the next explosive chapter of one of the biggest All-New Marvel NOW! titles! The From blockbuster writers Jonathan Hickman & Nick Spencer along with red-hot artist Stefano Caselli – Earth has been declared an Avengers World, but by whom? The Avengers do not speak for the entire world – and their declaration will have repercussions. Held prisoner by the Scientist Supreme – Sunspot, Cannonball, and Smasher are about to face the ramifications of their actions. This January, the A.I.M. Empire has begins…
Preview: Avengers World #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.17.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With