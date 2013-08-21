Preview: Batman ’66 #2

#DC Comics #Batman
and 08.21.13 5 years ago

It’s the middle of summer, so why is an iceberg blocking Gotham harbor? Aided by his new accomplice, Mr. Freeze, the Penguin floats in on a giant iceberg that he declares to be a soverign nation. Now, in order for ships to pass and commerce to continue, everyone is going to have to pay a toll to “Emperor Penguin.” Will the beaked criminal really be able to use diplomatic immunity to pull off this pernicious piracy? DIGITAL FIRST!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman '66DC COMICSjeff parkerkevin maguiremike allredRobinty templeton

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP