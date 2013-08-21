It’s the middle of summer, so why is an iceberg blocking Gotham harbor? Aided by his new accomplice, Mr. Freeze, the Penguin floats in on a giant iceberg that he declares to be a soverign nation. Now, in order for ships to pass and commerce to continue, everyone is going to have to pay a toll to “Emperor Penguin.” Will the beaked criminal really be able to use diplomatic immunity to pull off this pernicious piracy? DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman ’66 #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.21.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With