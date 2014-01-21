Horrors! Bruce Wayne is trying to scam a jewelry store and put the blame on poor Aunt Harriet? Or could it actually be the work of that mysterious master of disguises, False Face? Then, find out how crime really pays when the Clown Prince of Crime tries to downsize his mob in “The Joker”s Layoff Riot.” DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman ’66 #7
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.21.14 5 years ago
#DC Comics
