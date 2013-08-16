With a new curfew in effect, arrests for civil disobedience are taxing the prison system and the GCPD. With street crime still on the rise, Batman is coming up cold in his attempts to find Gotham City”s latest bizarre killer, but finds his hands full with petty thugs and corrupt officials. DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman: Arkham Unhinged #17
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.16.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With