Preview: Batman: Arkham Unhinged #17

Batman: Arkham Unhinged #17

#DC Comics #Batman
08.16.13

With a new curfew in effect, arrests for civil disobedience are taxing the prison system and the GCPD. With street crime still on the rise, Batman is coming up cold in his attempts to find Gotham City”s latest bizarre killer, but finds his hands full with petty thugs and corrupt officials. DIGITAL FIRST!

