Preview: Batman: Arkham Unhinged #20

#DC Comics #Batman
and 11.13.13 5 years ago

Bruce Wayne debates Mayor Sharp over the true purpose of Arkham City. Meanwhile, Catwoman provides a valuable clue to the identity of the Bookbinder. Batman may finally have his man-but will he be able to do anything about it?

DIGITAL FIRST!

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman Arkham UnhingedBeni LobelChristian Ducechristopher mittenDC COMICSKaren Traviss

