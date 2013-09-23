Batman is gone, and the inmates of Arkham Asylum are running wild in the streets! Bane is in Gotham City with one goal…to take it over no matter who he has to break!
Preview: Batman: Bane #23.4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.23.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
