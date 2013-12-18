In the fallout of Rewire”s attack on Neo-Gotham, one of the original Batman”s foes makes a shocking return! Plus, the Justice League encounters the biggest threat they”ve ever faced when all the world”s technology starts to rebel! But who or what is behind this global crisis? DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman Beyond Universe #5
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.18.13 5 years ago
