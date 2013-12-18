Preview: Batman Beyond Universe #5

#DC Comics
and 12.18.13 5 years ago

In the fallout of Rewire”s attack on Neo-Gotham, one of the original Batman”s foes makes a shocking return! Plus, the Justice League encounters the biggest threat they”ve ever faced when all the world”s technology starts to rebel! But who or what is behind this global crisis? DIGITAL FIRST!

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSBatman Beyondbatman beyond universeChristos CageDC COMICSIban Coellokyle higginsrafael albuquerqueThony Silas

