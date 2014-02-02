Preview: Batman: Joker’s Daughter #1

#DC Comics #Batman
and 02.02.14 5 years ago

Via USA Today Who is The Joker”s Daughter? What horrors lurk in the mind of this deranged lunatic, and why is there more to her than meets the eye? More than just a crazy person who stumbled upon The Joker”s face, more than just a woman with a mission, The Joker”s Daughter sees herself as a woman on the path of greed, dominance and lordship over the Gotham Underground. This special issue tells a sordid tale in the life of one of DC”s most popular new villains!

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman Jokers DaughterDC COMICSGeorge Jeantyjokerjoker's daughtermarguerite bennettmeghan hetrick

