A sweeping visual tale of Gotham City”s forgotten citizens: the abused and the voiceless. Will these desperate souls find their angel in The Dark Knight? Find out in this special mostly silent issue.
Preview: Batman: The Dark Knight #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 12.27.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With