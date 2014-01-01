Kate Kane’s life has always been one of intrigue and adventure, but since she took on the mantle of Batwoman, things have been in overdrive with no sign of slowing down! Join us as Batwoman starts her next chapter and faces a threat that might just have her rethinking her career as a hero!
Preview: Batwoman #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.01.14 5 years ago
