Preview: Captain America #14

This December, Captain America and the Falcon fight for their lives as Loose Nuke continues in Captain America #14! From the blockbuster creative team of Rick Remender and Carlos Pacheco – Cap finally has his chance to take down Nuke once and for all! But as the deranged super-soldier”s true mission comes into view, will it be too late to stop an even greater threat closing in from the shadows? And how is the disturbing Weapon Minus Program involved? As the sinister Iron Nail”s revenge takes shape, Cap must give it his all to stop him from causing untold destruction…but can he? All leading up to the shocking conclusion that will change the life of Captain America forever, no fan can miss Captain America #14!